Brazil Inflation Data (Oct)

Consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index, rose 0.24 percent in October, below market forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

Prices rose 4.82 percent in the 12 months through October, down from an increase of 5.19 percent in the previous month.

(MoM)

Actual: 0.24% 🔴 Expected: 0.29% Previous: 0.26%

(YoY)

Actual: 4.82% 🔴 Expected: 4.87% Previous: 5.19%