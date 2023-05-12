Kitco carried the item earlier this week ICYMI.
Karen Karniol-Tambour, co-Chief Investment Officer at Bridgewater Associates on gold:
- "Gold is underrated. It's got a long way to run,"
- said that the weaponization of the U.S. dollar after Russia invaded Ukraine last year has reduced the importance of gold's opportunity costs. "This geopolitical turmoil is not going away," she said. "This is a slow-moving secular support for gold."
- Also, gold is attractive as inflation remains fairly volatile. "The fact that inflation is so volatile raises the probability that you are going to get some version of a debasement event where you lose your real purchasing power,"
