The broader US stock indices continued to plow forward with the S&P closing above 5K for the first time ever. The Nasdaq traded above 16K for the first time since November 2021 and is now within 67 points of a new all time high close.

The Dow did fall today but as Chevron, Disney and Caterpillar move lower.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average fell -54.66 points or -0.14% at 38671.70

S&P index rose 28.70 points or 0.57% at 5026.62

NASDAQ index rose 196.94 points or 1.25% at 15990.65. It's intraday high reached up to 16007.29. The all-time high closing level was at 16057.44.

The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 30.29 points or 1.53% to 2009.99.

For the trading week, each of the major indices rose for the fifth consecutive week:

Dow Industrial Average eeked out a 0.04% gain for the week

S&P index rose 1.37%

NASDAQ index rose 2.31%

The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 2.4079%.

For 2024:

Dow Industrial Average 2.61%

S&P index is up 5.38%

NASDAQ index is up 6.52%

The Russell 2000 is down -0.842%.

Happy days are here again....