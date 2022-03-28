The start to the week in FX is more volatile that Will Smith.

It's been so long since we've had good vol in FX that it's tough to believe. I'm pointing the finger straight at quarter end as the catalyst here with the backdrop that the bond market is unhinged and everyone is uncertain about war and the economy.

There's a dollar bid across the board creeping in so I don't see this as a GBP move. NZD is falling even harder today and I fear that equities could get ugly (S&P 500 futures down only 3 points right now).