Sees deficit of $40 billion in 2024/25 fiscal year vs $40 previously

Next year deficit at $39.8B vs $38.4B prior

Sees federal debt-to-GDP ratio of 41.5% in 2023/24, falling to 39% by the end of the decade

Inclusion rate on capital gains for individuals and corporations will rise to two-thirds from half (on income above $250K)

Sees real GDP Growth of 0.7% in 2024 and 2.2% in 2025

Sees $53 billion in spending over next 5 years

There were rumors of some kind of corporate tax hike or windfall tax but that hasn't been included. The Canadian dollar appears to be indifferent.