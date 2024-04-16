- Sees deficit of $40 billion in 2024/25 fiscal year vs $40 previously
- Next year deficit at $39.8B vs $38.4B prior
- Sees federal debt-to-GDP ratio of 41.5% in 2023/24, falling to 39% by the end of the decade
- Inclusion rate on capital gains for individuals and corporations will rise to two-thirds from half (on income above $250K)
- Sees real GDP Growth of 0.7% in 2024 and 2.2% in 2025
- Sees $53 billion in spending over next 5 years
There were rumors of some kind of corporate tax hike or windfall tax but that hasn't been included. The Canadian dollar appears to be indifferent.