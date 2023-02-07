Imports and exports Canada trade balance
  • Prior was -$0.04B (revised to -$0.22B)
  • Exports $62.97B vs $64.37B prior -- lowest since Feb 2022
  • Imports $63.13B vs $64.41B prior -- lowest since March 2022
  • Canada's trade deficit with countries other than the United States narrowed from $7.3 billion in November to $7.1 billion in December.

Exports fell mostly on lower exports of energy products while imports declined on consumer goods. Canadian crude exports fell mostly on lower oil prices but also because of the shutdown of the Keystone pipeline in the US after a spill. Excluding energy, exports rose 0.8%. Much of the drop in imports was due to lower pharma trade in part to lower demand for vaccines and covid-19 treatments.