Prior month +1.4%

The January advance estimate was -0.6%

Ex autos +0.5% vs -0.4% expected

Prior month ex auto +0.6%

Ex auto and gas +0.4%

Sales were up in 6 of 9 subsectors

Advance February retail sales +0.1%

There was a large decrease in motor vehicle and parts dealers (-2.4%), which recorded their first decline in five months. Otherwise, this is a surprising show of strength from Canadian consumers and USD/CAD has ticked lower.