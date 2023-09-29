Canada GDP

The advanced GDP estimate was 0.0% last month

Prior -0.2%

Advanced GDP MoM 0.0% vs 0.1% estimate

Service producing industries rose 0.1% in the month

Goods producing industries that fell -0.3%

Overall 9 of 20 sectors posted increases

Manufacturing sector-1.5% which was the largest negative contribution in July. That was the largest decline since April 2021

Mining and oil and gas extraction was the biggest gainer with a +1.0% rise

The advanced estimate for August is for a 0.1% gain looking at the different sectors mining and oil and gas extractions was the biggest gainer. WIth the last two months at 0.0% and -0.2% and the forward estimate at 0.1%, there is not a lot of growth over the last quarter.