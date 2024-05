Prior 57.5

Ivey PMI rises to 63.0 seasonally adjusted

Ivey PMI index Not seasonally adjusted 65.7 versus 63.0 last month.

Looking at the USDCAD, the price is testing the 100 and 200-hour moving averages which are both converged at 1.36896. Key barometer for both buyers and sellers. Yesterday, the low price stall against its rising 200 bar moving average, igniting the upside momentum.