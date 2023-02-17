Canada Industrial Product Price index falls

Prior month -1.1% MoM and 7.6% YoY

IPPI (industrial product prices) MoM 0.4% versus -0.1%

IPPI YoY 5.4% versus 7.7% last month (revised from 7.6%)

Raw material prices (RMPI) month on month -0.1% versus -2.8% last month (revised or -3.1%). It was the third consecutive monthly decline

Raw material prices (RMPI) year on year +1.2% versus 8.1% last month (revised from 7.5%).

Prices of energy and petroleum products rose 0.4% versus -10.2% in December. For the year they rose 19.8%

The month on month data was a disappointment but the year on year trend is continuing the decline as sharp rises from a year ago, drop out. .

