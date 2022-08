Prior was -2.0% (revised to -1.1%)

Wholesale trade sales +0.1% vs +0.5% expected

Prior wholesale sales +1.6% (revised to +0.9%)

Manufacturing sales missed modestly but there was a better revisions to the prior. Wholesale trade was weak and with a negative revision but both numbers remained positive. Overall, this is a low-tier, lagging indicator and is completely overshadowed in CAD trading by the 5% decline in oil prices today.