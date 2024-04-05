Canada employment chart March 2024

Prior was +40.7K

Details:

Unemployment rate 6.1% vs 5.9% estimate

Prior unemployment rate 5.8%.

Full-time employment -0.7K vs +70.6K last month.

Part-time employment -1.6K vs. -29.9K last month.

Average hourly wages permanent employees 5.1% vs 4.9% last month (prior revised to 5.0%)

Participation rate 65.3% versus 65.3% last month.

USD/CAD was trading at 1.3557 ahead of the data and is up to 1.3624 afterwards. That's a good-sized move and the window is certainly opening for the Bank of Canada to cut rates before the Fed. Odds for June 5 are at 75% after the data.