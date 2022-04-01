Markit PMI canada
  • Record high reading (series started in 2011)
  • Prior was 56.6
  • Input cost and output price inflation both accelerate to series highs
  • Looking ahead, firms were upbeat about their growth prospects in the year ahead with sentiment improving

Shreeya Patel, Economist at S&P Global, said:

"Canada's manufacturing sector again enjoyed a bustling month of trading in March to conclude the first quarter of 2022 with a record improvement in business conditions. Key to growth were robust uplifts in output, new orders and purchases. Staffing levels meanwhile continued to expand while further signs of capacity pressures will ensure workers are kept busy over the spring and summer months.

"Though, while data continues to look positive at first glance, severe concerns are apparent upon deeper inspection. A common theme in the latest survey were further expectations of material scarcity, delivery delays and future price hikes. Another severe lengthening of delivery times supported concerns, which is likely to persist even though global pandemic restrictions are expected to ease further.

"Consumers meanwhile stocked up on inputs despite intense cost pressures. In fact, latest data revealed survey-record increases in output and input price  inflation  . With demand showing no signs of letting up and the knock-on effects of the war in Ukraine, we can expect to see prices rising at elevated rates for at least the duration of the year."

 CAD  was unchanged on this report but it's a good sign for the currency. I expect some very strong economic numbers from Canada in the months ahead.