Prior was 6.8%

CPI m/m +1.4% vs +1.0% expected

Core measures:

Median 4.9% vs 4.4% prior

Trim 5.4% vs 5.1% prior

Common 3.9% vs 3.5% expected (3.2% prior)

This report solidifies the case for 75 basis points at the upcoming BOC and makes an argument for even more.