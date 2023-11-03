Canadian employment

Prior +63.8K

Unemployment rate 5.7% vs. 5.6% expected. Last month 5.5%.

Full-time employment -3.3K vs +15.8K last month

part-time employment +20.8K vs. +47.9k last month.

Participation rate 65.6% vs 65.5% last month.

Average hourly wages permanent employees 5.0% vs 5.3% y/ last month

Wage growth is cooling, unemployment rose and the job losses were in full-time employment. Those are all weak details. USD/CAD is down on the soft non-farm payrolls report but, otherwise, the Canadian dollar is underperforming. That said, the US numbers should spark some risk appetite as Treasury yields have fallen; that will be good for the loonie.