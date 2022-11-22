The Canada retail sales will be released at the bottom of the hour. Expectations are for:

  • retail sales -0.5% (vs. preliminary estimate of -0.5%)
  • ex autos -0.6% vs. 0.7% last month

Canada will also release their new housing price index for October. Last month new housing prices fell -0.1%.

And 10 AM ET, the Richmond Fed composite index for the month of November will be released. Last month the index fell -10. The services index fell -8 in the manufacturing shipments fell -3.

The US treasury will complete their auction cycle for the week by selling 7 year notes at 1 PM ET.

Fed's Mester is expected to speak at 11 AM ET, him him while Fed's Bullard is expected to speak at 2:45 PM.

The US futures are implying that the Dow industrial average is now up 123 points. The S&P index is up 15.5 points and the NASDAQ index is trading up 34 points in premarket trading.