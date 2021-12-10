A health official in Canada is on the newswires saying than so far all 87 confirmed omicron variant cases in the country have been mild or asymptomatic.

The official also warned that cases are steadily increasing in Canada overall (largely delta) and that national severity trends could rise. On omicron, the official warned it could spread much faster than delta.

Yesterday, I wrote about the cluster of cases in Oslo and how it highlights incredible transmissibility but also low severity, at least so far.