Canada PMI
  • Highest since July
  • Prior was 51.0
  • New orders rose to highest since May

Commenting on the latest survey results, Paul Smith, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence said:

“February’s data provided a relatively positive set of data concerning the health of the Canadian manufacturing economy. Growth rates for a range of variables improved, most notably for output and new orders amid reports of firmer market demand.
“Lower inflation was also seen as a supportive demand factor, and firms themselves experienced a drop of cost inflation since the previous month to a multi-year low. Amid signs of more stability in supply chains, these factors all helped to support an improvement in
confidence over the month and partly explained another round of job creation in the sector.”