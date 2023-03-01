Highest since July Prior was 51.0 New orders rose to highest since May
Commenting on the latest survey results, Paul Smith, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence said:
“February’s data provided a relatively positive set of data concerning the health of the Canadian manufacturing economy. Growth rates for a range of variables improved, most notably for output and new orders amid reports of firmer market demand. “Lower was also seen as a supportive demand factor, and firms themselves experienced a drop of cost inflation since the previous month to a multi-year low. Amid signs of more stability in supply chains, these factors all helped to support an improvement in inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m
Read this Term confidence over the month and partly explained another round of job creation in the sector.”