Canada wholesale sales

Prior month +2.4%

Wholesale sales -1.7 versus -1.6 estimate

wholesale inventories +0.8% versus +1.8% last month (revised from +1.5%)

The full report can be found HERE

From StatCan:

"Sales fell in five of seven subsectors. The decrease of sales was mainly led by the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories and the food, beverage and tobacco subsectors. Excluding motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories, wholesale sales were down 1.0%. Despite the monthly decrease in the sector, wholesale sales were higher (+7.4%) than in February 2022."

