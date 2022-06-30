Wall Street Journal with the report

Canada’s biggest air carrier, Air Canada, said late Wednesday that it will be forced to make “meaningful” cancellations to flights in July and August—the first busy summer season since the pandemic—due to strains in the global aviation industry.

Journal link is here, gated

In Australia the airlines just make you queue up for hours on end :-D

CAD is losing ground here in Asia against the USD. But, having said this the USD is broadly higher against most of the majors, not just CAD.