Sales volumes -1.0%

Home price index down -1.6% in August from July

Prices up 7.1% y/y

Sales volumes -24.7% y/y

“August saw national sales hold steady month-to-month for the first time since February which, along with a stabilization of demand/supply conditions in many markets, could be an early sign that this year’s sharp adjustment in housing markets across Canada may have mostly run its course,” said Jill Oudil, Chair of CREA.