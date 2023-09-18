The comments came in reference to Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland meeting on Monday with the heads of Canada's five largest grocery chains.

The 5 chains have "agreed to work with" the federal government to stabilize food prices said Champagne. More:

"As you would expect, those are difficult discussions but much-needed discussions at a time that Canadians are feeling the high prices of groceries,"

"I appreciate the constructive nature of the discussions we had. Bottom line is that they agreed to work with the government to stabilize food prices in Canada."

Stabilzing prices would further support the Bank of Canada remaining on hold.

The latest from the BoC: