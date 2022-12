Prior was +0.1% (revised to +0.2%)

Services +0.3%

Goods -0.7%

Advance November GDP "essentially unchanged"

Full report

This week's Canadian CPI data ran hot but you can see the cooling in these numbers. That said, digging into the numbers the mining sector was a drag here but that won't last. More worrisome is a 0.7% contraction in manufacturing led by a 1.1% decline in durable goods manufacturing. It's the fourth decline in six months.

It's good to be a government worker