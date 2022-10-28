- Prior was +0.1% m/m
- Services-producing industries +0.3%
- Goods-producing industries -0.3%
- Increases in the oil and gas extraction subsector, the manufacturing sector and the public sector were partially offset by declines in construction
- Advance Sept GDP +0.1%
- Advance Q3 GDP +0.4% y/y
- Construction sector -0.9% in fifth consecutive decline
Services-producing industries regained momentum in August following the first contraction in six months in July. Meanwhile, goods-producing industries were down, led by declines in manufacturing, oil and gas extraction, and construction activity.