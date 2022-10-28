  • Prior was +0.1% m/m
  • Services-producing industries +0.3%
  • Goods-producing industries -0.3%
  • Increases in the oil and gas extraction subsector, the manufacturing sector and the public sector were partially offset by declines in construction
  • Advance Sept GDP +0.1%
  • Advance Q3 GDP +0.4% y/y
  • Construction sector -0.9% in fifth consecutive decline
  • Full report

Services-producing industries regained momentum in August following the first contraction in six months in July. Meanwhile, goods-producing industries were down, led by declines in manufacturing, oil and gas extraction, and construction activity.

Canada GDP by industry