Prior was +0.1% m/m

Services-producing industries +0.3%

Goods-producing industries -0.3%

Increases in the oil and gas extraction subsector, the manufacturing sector and the public sector were partially offset by declines in construction

Advance Sept GDP +0.1%

Advance Q3 GDP +0.4% y/y

Construction sector -0.9% in fifth consecutive decline

Full report

Services-producing industries regained momentum in August following the first contraction in six months in July. Meanwhile, goods-producing industries were down, led by declines in manufacturing, oil and gas extraction, and construction activity.