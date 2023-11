Terrorism is currently being ruled out as the cause of the explosion at a bridge between the US and Canadian borders according to a statement from New York Governor Hochul:

"based on what we know at this moment, and again anything can change, there is no sign of terrorist activity with respect to this crash”

This is referring to a car explosion at the US Canada border crossing near Niagara Falls.

A speeding car went airborne at the NY-Canada border before the explosion. Two people are dead.