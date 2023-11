Cash funds continuing to attract inflows, set for record year - BofA

Global investors continued to pour money into cash funds in the week to Wednesday, as higher yields on short-dated debt put cash funds course for record inflows this year, according to Bank of America and data provider EPFR.

BofA's weekly 'Flow Show' report showed cash funds attracted $77.7 billion of inflows in the week to Nov. 8, putting them on track to see around $1.4 trillion of inflows in 2023.