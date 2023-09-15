Challenger is reporting that they see the labor market starting to cool as the holiday season kicks off. They add:

Employers are hiring at a slower clip

Retailers have announced 55,755 job cuts through August

US retailers will add 410K seasonal positions, which represents the lowest number of jobs added in the 1st quarter since 2008

Is the long-awaited job slow down about to begin? Yesterday initial jobless claims did not point in that direction with jobless claims remaining at a healthy 220K.