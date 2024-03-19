Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Australia's Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong. Comments from the Chinese side:

The economies of China and Australia are highly complementary and have great potential

Stressed that since China-Australia relations are on the right track, we must not hesitate, deviate or turn back

Regarding China's sovereignty, dignity and legitimate concerns, we hope that Australian side will continue to abide by commitments it has made, respect and properly handle them

The most important thing is to persist in seeking common ground while reserving differences

Every time we meet, the mutual trust between two sides increases by one point, and China-Australia relations take a step forward

Hope that the momentum of this good interaction will continue

Sounds great, if all a little hollow.

AUD benefits when Australian relations with China improve and Australia can export more to its huge neighbour.

Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong with PM Albanese