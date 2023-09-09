China’s consumer-price index and producer-price index from the National Bureau of Statistics.

higher services prices (prices of air tickets, tourism and accommodation rose over the summer holiday season) dragged CPI up from its negative return in the previous month

neverthelss CPI came in lower than the surveyed consensus of expectations from economists

food prices fell 1.7% y/y in the month, the same as in July

nonfood prices +0.5% y/y

China’s core CPI excludes volatile food and energy prices, it jumped 0.8% y/y in August

prior also +0.8% y/y in July

These numbers, while they overall differ from the consensus are still not much of a surprise. Officially reported inflation numbers are not high and not a concern for the People's Bank of China. If the Bank wishes to ease policy further inflation rates won't stand in the way.

The next MLF is due on the 15th, the LPR setting follows on the 20th.

The PBOC's MLF rate is a benchmark interest rate that banks in China can use to borrow funds from the People's Bank of China for a period of 6 months to 1 year, medium-term liquidity to commercial banks.

The rate is typically announced on the 15th of each month.

The interest rate on the MLF loans is typically higher than the benchmark lending rate (more on these below), which encourages banks to use the facility only when they face a shortage of funds.

MLF loans are secured by collateral, which can be a wide range of assets including bonds, stocks, and other financial instruments. The collateral ensures that the PBOC can recover the funds if the borrower defaults on the loan.

The MLF rate sets the scene for the monthly Loan Prime Rate (LPR) setting.

Current LPR rates are:

3.45% for the one year

4.20% for the five year

