That's a wide range of measures being adopted, including implementing full amount of existing and incremental tax rebates in more industries, increasing tax rebate by more than 140 billion yuan, and annual tax rebate of 2.64 trillion yuan. They will also introduce a phased reduction of 60 billion yuan in purchase tax on some passenger cars and double the quota for inclusive small and medium enterprise loans this year. (h/t @ Sino_Market).

