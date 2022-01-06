The Caixin survey has a greater representation of smaller firms than does the official PMI survey (from China's NBS).

Caixin Markit Services PMI for December comes in at 53.1 for a beat and ahead of November

expected 51.7, prior 52.1

a solid result given the services sector is slower to recover from the pandemic than manufacturing, and is more vulnerable to sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks and anti-virus measures

Composite PMI 53.0

prior 51.2

Some of the more notable points:

Firms' input prices rose for the 18th month in a row, but at a slower pace

the sub-index for employment rose at the fastest pace since May