The Caixin survey has a greater representation of smaller firms than does the official PMI survey (from China's NBS).
Caixin Markit Services PMI for December comes in at 53.1 for a beat and ahead of November
- expected 51.7, prior 52.1
- a solid result given the services sector is slower to recover from the pandemic than manufacturing, and is more vulnerable to sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks and anti-virus measures
Composite PMI 53.0
- prior 51.2
Some of the more notable points:
- Firms' input prices rose for the 18th month in a row, but at a slower pace
- the sub-index for employment rose at the fastest pace since May