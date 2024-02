Activity in China’s services sector grew for a 13th straight month in January, but at a slightly slower pace than the previous month.

Caixin PMIS:

Services PMI 52.7

expected 53.0, prior 52.9

Composite 52.5

prior 52.6

In other news from China, Country Garden has more than 30 of its projects listed by Chinese local governments as suitable for financing support, Reuters reported