Macau is shutting down for 7 days, beginning Monday. In response to rising coronavirus cases.
- reported 71 new COVID cases on Saturday
- over 17,000 people are in quarantine
Macau will shut almost all commercial and industrial businesses including its casinos. Essential services including supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open.
---
Such shutdowns are common in China with its 'zero' COVID policy. The intention is to minimise adverse health impacts. The cost is a steep one for economic activity.
China seems to have 2020 on repeat.