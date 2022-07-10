Macau is shutting down for 7 days, beginning Monday. In response to rising coronavirus cases.

reported 71 new COVID cases on Saturday

over 17,000 people are in quarantine

Macau will shut almost all commercial and industrial businesses including its casinos. Essential services including supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open.

---

Such shutdowns are common in China with its 'zero' COVID policy. The intention is to minimise adverse health impacts. The cost is a steep one for economic activity.

China seems to have 2020 on repeat.