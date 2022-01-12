>
China December CPI +1.5% y/y (vs. expected 1.8%) & PPI 10.3% y/y (vs. expected 11.1%)
China inflation figures for December
Eamonn Sheridan
Wednesday, 12/01/2022 | 01:31 GMT-0
12/01/2022 | 01:31 GMT-0
China CPI 1.5% y/y
- expected 1.8% y/y, prior 2.3%
- for the m/m, -0.3%
PPI 10.3% y/y
- expected 11.1% y/y, prior 12.9%
- -1.2% for the m/m
