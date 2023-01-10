Prior +12.4%

New yuan loans ¥1.4 trillion vs ¥1.1 trillion expected

Prior ¥1.2 trillion

The numbers continue to support the narrative that China is aiding the market recovery at least, particularly so after having been crippled by its previous zero-Covid policy. For some context, the new yuan loans issued throughout 2022 is a record, coming in at ¥21.3 trillion. Considering the re-opening, I doubt Chinese authorities will let up until they have a fair sense of confidence that the economy can hold its own.