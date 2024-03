Consumer price inflation data from China for February 2024 shows an exit from deflation

CPI +0.7% y/y

expected +0.3%, prior -0.8%

for the m/m, comes in at +1.0% (prior +0.3%)

PPI -2.7% y/y

expected -2.5%, prior -2.5%

for the m/m, comes in at -0.2%

Thats a very large jump in CPI from -0.8% y/y in January to +0.7% in February. Its not as if the yuan collapsed, which would ramp up the price of imports.