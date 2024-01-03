Chinese authorities have loosened requirements for US visitors to the country:

will no longer require travelers from the United States to submit proof of a round-trip air ticket, proof of a hotel reservation, proof of their itinerary, or an invitation letter to apply for a tourist visa

Thats from a statement from the Chinese Embassy in the United States.

The new rules went into effect on January 1:

“To further facilitate people-to-people exchanges between China and the United States… the Chinese Embassy and Consulates-General in the United States will simplify application documents required for [a] tourist visa (L-visa)”

More here.

--

China moving to increase inbound tourism should be a boost for the economy.

Taking a break from slamming the local stock markets