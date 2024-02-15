Info via Chinese media, traffic flow as a proxy for economic rebound over the holidays:
- traffic flow at 700 key checkpoints along 73 expressways across the country has increased by 7.2 percent compared to the same period last year
- traffic flow at 300 key checkpoints along 53 national highways has increased by 14.13 percent compared to the same period last year.
Perhaps with COVID complications, I shouldn't read too much into this, but it'd be great news for China if this was a positive indication.