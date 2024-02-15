Info via Chinese media, traffic flow as a proxy for economic rebound over the holidays:

traffic flow at 700 key checkpoints along 73 expressways across the country has increased by 7.2 percent compared to the same period last year

traffic flow at 300 key checkpoints along 53 national highways has increased by 14.13 percent compared to the same period last year.

Perhaps with COVID complications, I shouldn't read too much into this, but it'd be great news for China if this was a positive indication.