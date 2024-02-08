Zhang Qingsong is deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China.
- China is encouraging banks and local businesses to accept foreign bank cards
- Is considering other steps to make mobile pay for international visitors even easier
- “Banks and vendors (such as hotels, restaurants, department stores and even coffee shops) are encouraged to accept foreign bankcards”
His remarks were reported by CNBC (link here).
CNBC adds:
- while it’s been convenient for locals to scan a QR code with a smartphone to pay, financial system restrictions have also meant foreigners often found it difficult to make payments. Shopping malls have increasingly preferred not to accept foreign credit cards. But that’s started to change in recent months.