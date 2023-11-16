There is plenty of room for US-China cooperation

The door of US-China relations cannot be shut

The world needs China and US to work together

Have reached important consensus with Biden to enhance people-to-people exchanges

China has no intention to challenge the US

US should not bet against China or interfere with its internal affairs

There have been plenty of platitudes exchanged today but I highly doubt that they are anything significant in the grand scheme of things. At the end of the day, China wants the US to leave them alone with regards to Taiwan and that is not going to happen. So, for all the talk we're seeing, it is not likely that both sides will choose to follow through with the walk.