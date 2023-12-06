China has responded to the UK announcing new sanctions on individuals and groups "supporting and funding Putin's war machine".

The UK's sanctions targeted 31 people and entities, including three Chinese entities for supplying sanctioned goods.

China warned the UK that any action harming China's interests "will be met with a firm response".

China urged the UK to "correct its mistakes and withdraw the sanctions on Chinese firms".

It wasn't too long ago that China banned the import of many goods from China in retaliation for perceived slights. the Australian dollar took hits on the trade war moves. Let's hope GBp is more resilient should the Chinese Communist Party do the same to the UK.