Huge ugly drop for profits data YTD.

January - February combined dropped 22.9% y/y.

For 2022 (January - December) the fall was 4%.

Industrial profit numbers from China cover firms with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan (just under USD3mn) from their main operations.

Combined January and February data are published for most Chinese economic indicators to flatten out distortions from the shifting timing of the Lunar New Year.