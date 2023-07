Prior +11.6%

New yuan loans ¥3.05 trillion vs ¥2.34 trillion expected

Prior ¥1.36 trillion

Broad money growth continues to slow further in China as the government continues to have to balance out tightening credit conditions and providing more stimulus. New loans for the month beat estimates handily and that's a big boost towards the end of Q2, signifying that Beijing is certainly pushing to revive economic activity across the country.