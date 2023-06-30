China National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) June 2023 PMIs

Manufacturing 49.0

expected 49, prior 48.8

Services 53.2

expected 53.7, prior 54.5

Composite 52.3

prior 52.9

Manufacturing PMI in contraction for the third straight month. Services just a little lower on the month but well into expansion still.

Next week we'll get the privately surveyed PMIs. That is, China has two primary Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys - the official PMI released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Caixin China PMI published by the media company Caixin and research firm Markit / S&P Global.