Over the weekend the official PMIs from China were published::

Up now is the privately surveyed PMI for July. Markit / Caixin manufacturing PMI.

Stays in expansion at 50.4, but missing in estimates and below the June result:

expected 51.5

prior 51.7

From the report summary, Key findings:

Softer increases in output and new orders

Employment falls at quicker pace

Input cost inflation slows notably, prices charged fall again