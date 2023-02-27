China approved the construction of another 106 gigawatts of coal-fired power capacity in 2022, four times higher than a year earlier

highest since 2015

Data comes from Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) and Global Energy Monitor (GEM), report via Reuters.

"The speed at which projects progressed through permitting to construction in 2022 was extraordinary, with many projects sprouting up, gaining permits, obtaining financing and breaking ground apparently in a matter of months," said GEM analyst Flora Champenois.

Concern over power shortages cited.

This will be a tailwind for Countries supplying coal to China (as well as for China domestic coal miners).

