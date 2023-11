Prior +10.3%

New yuan loans ¥738.4 billion vs ¥665.0 billion expected

Prior ¥2.31 trillion

After a big jump in new loans at the end of Q3, there is a bit of a dip in October (likely seasonal factors) but it comes in above estimates. This is also still higher than the same period a year ago, which saw ¥615.2 billion in new loans then. Overall, it still shows that China is maintaining support for the economy as outstanding yuan loans are seen roughly 11% higher than October last year.