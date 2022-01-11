China has ordered the cancellation of more than two dozen scheduled flights from the United States in recent weeks.
- Due to 'numerous passengers' testing positive for COVID-19.
- China's aviation regulator has mandated the cancellations of eight total scheduled U.S. passenger airline flights for Shanghai under its COVID-19 pandemic rules: four by United Airlines and two each from Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) and American Airlines.
HK airport will ban transit passengers from around 150 countries.
- suspension will start on January 15 and be throughout o February 14 (may be extended)
There are plenty of small restrictions all adding up to slow economic activity.