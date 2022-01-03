The port, the world's largest, remains open but there have been some impacts as noted above.

authorities announced a lockdown for the district of Beilun in Ningbo following the discovery of a coronavirus case on Saturday

Since Saturday Ningbo reported 23 coronavirus cases

China's Global Times reports:

Local officials have taken emergency measures to guarantee the logistics of Beilun after the lockdown, including issuing thousands of passes to qualified truck drivers to help them enter closed areas, as well as allocating designated "greenways" where external container vehicles are allowed to enter the port region, officials said at a coronavirus press conference on Sunday.

Whoops, my bad ... link to the GT article here for more

Pic via GT.