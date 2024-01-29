China's official Xinhua News Agency reported Sunday that the country plans to merge three of its biggest state-owned managers of bad debts into China Investment Corp. (CIC).

China Cinda Asset Management Co.,

China Orient Asset Management Co.

China Great Wall Asset Management Co.

Xinhua cited unnamed sources.

***

CIC is China's US$1.24 trillion sovereign wealth fund

CIC was originally created to oversee investment of a portion of China’s foreign currency reserves

A unit of CIC, Central Huijin Investment Ltd., has been the primary vehicle for holding the Chinese Communist Party state’s stake in many of the country’s largest financial institutions.